Zubeen Garg’s Music Royalties: Fans Worry Manager Siddharth May Profit

Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma may continue to earn royalties in crores every year from the songs that millions of admirers stream on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and others.

According to reports, the rights to these songs are held by Zubeen Garg Music LLP (LLPIN - AAZ 5718), which has two designated directors- Zubeen Garg himself and his manager Siddharth Sharma (DIN 09409035).

Although Spotify follows a revenue-sharing model where Assam is categorized as a low-revenue market, Zubeen’s vast fan base across India and abroad ensures huge earnings. According to industry estimates, payouts per stream range around 30 to 40 paise internationally and about 10 paise in India. With Zubeen’s sudden demise, streaming numbers are expected to multiply several times over, which is likely to significantly boost revenues.

While no one disputes that Zubeen’s family deserves every bit of this income, the anger among fans lies in the fact that his manager Siddharth, who is being accused of negligence and indifference in Zubeen’s final moments, is also positioned to benefit financially through his role in the LLP.

The exact clauses of the LLP agreement, including ownership percentages and terms, are not publicly known. However, it is suspected that Siddharth may have secured royalties for himself.

Netizens have urged Zubeen’s family to review the arrangement, take necessary legal steps, and if required, dissolve the LLP so that the legendary singer’s hard earned wealth does not end up in the wrong hands.

