Luxury Vehicles Stolen in Assam, Sold at Throwaway Prices in Manipur

A major car theft racket involving stolen vehicles from Assam and their sale in Manipur has been uncovered following the recent arrest of several individuals by the Dispur police in Guwahati city.

The gang, led by Rustam Ali, Inamul Ali, and Ali Akbar from Assam, had been stealing luxury vehicles, including Boleros, from the Christian Basti area in Dispur.

Three youths from Manipur—Ratan Singh, Rishikesh Singh, and Lanjonpu Golmei—were identified as the buyers of this racket.

The stolen vehicles were sold at a fraction of their market value and then handed over to the group in Manipur, fueling a car theft market in the region.

The police managed to trap the gang through coordinated efforts, leading to the discovery of a widespread theft and sale operation involving both states.

The involvement of individuals from Manipur has raised concerns about a cross-border car theft market, now under investigation by the Guwahati police.