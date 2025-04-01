Mahafezkhana Demolition: Debabrat Saikia Writes to Governor To Halt The Spree

In a recent appeal to the Governor of Assam, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has raised alarm over the demolition of Mahafezkhana, a historic land record office in Panbazar, Guwahati. The building, which dates back 160 years from the British Colonial era, was a significant part of Assam's heritage. The demolition, intended to make way for a park, has sparked concerns that it violates the Assam Heritage(Tangible) Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Maintenance Act, 2020.

Saikia’s letter to the Governor calls for urgent action to prevent further demolitions of heritage buildings and enforce the provisions of the Assam Heritage Act, which was enacted to protect the state’s invaluable cultural and historical assets. He has demanded an immediate halt to actions that compromise Assam's heritage and a thorough inquiry into the circumstances of Mahafezkhana’s demolition.

The demolition of an ancient building to make way for a park has sparked strong opposition, with critics deeming the move unacceptable. They argue that it sets a dangerous precedent for neglecting Assam's rich history and cultural legacy. Heritage buildings and monuments, which are seen as irreplaceable treasures, serve as vital connections to the past and offer inspiration and learning for future generations.

The letter calls for the following actions:

1. A halt to any further demolition or activities that violate the Assam Heritage Act, 2020.

2. A thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the demolition and identification of those responsible.

3. Strict enforcement of the Assam Heritage Act to prevent similar incidents and safeguard Assam's historical landmarks.

The letter also commended S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary in the Assam Secretariat, for his outstanding contribution in compiling a book on the historical sites of Sivasagar district, a region rich in Ahom-era monuments, many of which are now under conservation as per the state's heritage laws.

The concerned citizens hope that prompt action will be taken to protect Assam’s historical legacy and ensure the preservation of its unique heritage for future generations.