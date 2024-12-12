Assam Ministers Assigned Additional Responsibilities for Field Monitoring

The Governor of Assam has issued a notification assigning four Ministers additional responsibilities to review and monitor works and programs related to their respective departments during field visits.

The following Ministers have been entrusted with specific duties:

• Nandita Gorlosa: Tasked with reviewing and supervising the Public Works Buildings & National Highways Department.

• Prasanta Phukan: Assigned to review and supervise the Medical Education & Research Department.

• Krishnendu Paul: Charged with reviewing and supervising the Public Works Roads Department.

• Rupesh Gowala: Entrusted with monitoring and supervising the Home Department.

The ministers are authorized to convene meetings with departmental officers and review relevant files for deliberation as deemed necessary. However, all decisions related to these additional responsibilities will require the approval of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Previous Assignments:

• Prasanta Phukan: Previously tasked with implementing the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other subjects under the Medical Education & Research Department as directed by the Chief Minister.

• Krishnendu Paul: Previously responsible for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and other tasks under the Public Works Roads Department as assigned by the Chief Minister.

• Rupesh Gowala: Previously handled responsibilities related to Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defense and other subjects within the Home Department, as directed by the Chief Minister.