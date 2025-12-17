Mother Alleges Son Was ‘Trapped’ by Brokers in Guwahati Hospital, Dies Days Later

A mother has alleged that her 19-year-old son died after falling into the hands of medical brokers (dalals) in a private hospital in Guwahati’s Dispur, leaving her financially drained and devastated.

Her son, identified as Rishi Pandit, was seriously injured in an accident about two months ago and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with a head injury. Doctors there reportedly advised that he be taken to Patna for better treatment.

Instead, the mother alleges that a broker diverted Rishi to a private hospital in Dispur, namely Cosmo Medical, without clearly explaining the situation. A technician named Babu allegedly told Rishi’s mother, Monika Deka, that the hospital would treat her son for Rs 45,000.

Rishi was admitted to Cosmo Medical on December 6. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a ventilator. Despite this, the hospital staff allegedly kept telling his mother that her son was stable and improving.

On Tuesday morning, Monika Deka was suddenly informed that her son had died. While narrating her ordeal to the media, she was seen crying and grieving uncontrollably, struggling to hold back tears as she spoke about the last days of her son.

Deka alleged that over the past 11 days, the hospital kept demanding money in the name of medicines and tests, charging Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 several times.

She further claimed that when she approached Dispur Police accusing the hospital of cheating and exploitation, she did not receive any help. The devasted mother is now demanding an investigation into the alleged nexus and financial exploitation at the hospital.

Hospital Responds

The Cosmo Medical Hospital, in response to the allegations, claimed that Rishi was in a critical condition at the time of admission and that the family was allegedly informed about the severity of his health. They added that the patient’s guardians were not taken to a higher-level hospital for advanced treatment because they were unable to pay the fees.

During the 11-day treatment period at the hospital, the total bill amounted to Rs 2,34,650. The hospital stated that the patient’s family had paid only Rs 20,000.

The hospital also openly acknowledged that the technician who brought the patient to Cosmo Medical had a good relationship with the hospital authorities.

The bereaved mother, however, alleged that it was because of this technician’s involvement that she lost her son.

