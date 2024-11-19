Subscribe

0

Top Stories Guwahati News

Body Found With Injury Marks at Guwahati Railway Station

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Moreover, there are several injury marks on his body, potentially indicating foul-play.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Body found at Guwahati Railway Station

A body was discovered inside a discarded passenger coach at Guwahati Railway Station under mysterious circumstances.

Sources informed that the body was found on Platform no 7 of the railway station. The discovery was made by a fellow passenger aboard the Bogieel Express.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Moreover, there are several injury marks on his body, potentially indicating foul-play.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Guwahati Railway station Dead Body Recovered