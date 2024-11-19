Body Found With Injury Marks at Guwahati Railway Station

A body was discovered inside a discarded passenger coach at Guwahati Railway Station under mysterious circumstances.

Sources informed that the body was found on Platform no 7 of the railway station. The discovery was made by a fellow passenger aboard the Bogieel Express.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Moreover, there are several injury marks on his body, potentially indicating foul-play.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.