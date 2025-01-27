Mystery Surrounds Death of Young Woman in Guwahati, Lover Arrested

In a mysterious turn of events, a young woman's body was discovered in her lover’s room in Guwahati, leading to a police investigation. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Janmeshwari Basumatary from Dhemaji's Simen Chapori, was found dead under unexplained circumstances.

The incident occurred in Gandhi Basti, within the Chandmari police station area of Guwahati. The police have arrested the woman’s lover, Indrajit Pait, who has been taken into custody in connection with her death.

Reports indicate that the couple travelled together from Dhemaji to Guwahati, where they arrived at the rented accommodation of Pait. It was there that Basumatary was found dead.

Meanwhile, city police suspect that the woman may have taken her own life after Pait allegedly rejected her marriage proposal.

The police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of her death and to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

