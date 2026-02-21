‘Not a Single Brick Laid’: Victor Das Says "Zubeen's Biggest Fan" Failed to Build His Memorial

Right after walking free from custody on Friday night, Victor Das addressed the media outside jail, welcoming the Gauhati High Court’s decision to quash his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Thanking the High Court, Das said the judgment had established that he was not a threat to national security. “I thank the Gauhati High Court for proving that I am not a national threat or enemy,” he said, adding that he had never compromised or pleaded for his release.

“I want to make it clear that Victor Das never compromises just to come out of custody. Everyone should understand that,” he said.

Das reiterated his commitment to the Assamese community saying that he woild continue to stand as a “guardian of the Assamese community”. He also spoke about the ongoing demand for justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg, expressing disappointment over delays in the legal process.

“I heard that the process for justice for Zubeen da has become very slow because I was not there. The case should be taken to a fast-track court. We have to keep doing whatever we can for Zubeen da,” he said, describing himself as a “bhakt” of the late singer.

Speaking about the Samadhi Kshetra of Zubeen Garg, Das alleged that no progress had been made in the last five months.

“Since the last five months, not a single brick has been laid at the Zubeen da's Samadhi Kshetra. And then that person who claims to be his biggest fan, the number one fan, also didn’t even watch Zubeen’s last film Roi Roi Binale.”

“My only request is that the Assam Government deliver justice to Zubeen Garg,” he added, warning that elections are approaching.

When reporters mentioned that Garima Saikia Garg is now attending court proceedings alone, Das responded. “When someone is in trouble, nobody stands beside that person. Nobody understands this better than me,” he said.

He added that from now on, she would not be alone. “You said Garima bou is lonely. From today onwards, she will not be alone, 120%. Victor Das never gets tired,” he said.

Das also addressed allegations surrounding the violence that broke out during protests last year. Referring to the day of his arrest, he claimed he was not involved in any stone pelting and instead was trying to shield people from police brutality.

“That day, the police had pelted stones, not Victor Das. I was sitting there trying to save people from the lathi charge. I request the media to replay the visuals from that day,” he said. He also asked journalists to share any video footage or bytes they had from the incident.

Notably, Das had been detained under the NSA despite securing bail in cases registered at Ambari and Azara police stations in Guwahati in connection with violence during protests demanding justice for the late singer.

With the High Court setting aside the detention order, he is now free, though the related cases remain under investigation.

