Victor Das to Walk Free as Gauhati HC Quashes NSA Detention

The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the detention of Victor Das under the National Security Act (NSA), clearing the way for him to walk free after months in police custody.

Das had been detained under the stringent NSA, which ensured that he remained in custody even after courts granted him bail in connection with cases registered at Ambari and Azara police stations in Guwahati.

Last year in November, Das was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in the case registered at Azara Police Station. The court had imposed strict conditions, including a security deposit of Rs 30,000 and one surety. It had also directed that he must appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned.

Notably, Das was arrested in connection with violence that erupted during demonstrations demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg. He was initially arrested in a case registered at Ambari Police Station then.

Although a lower court granted him bail in that case, he was re-arrested within the court premises in connection with another case filed at Azara Police Station, which marked the second time he was taken into custody.

Despite securing bail in the Azara case as well, Das remained behind bars due to his detention under the NSA. The Advisory Board had earlier approved the government’s detention order, allowing preventive custody to continue irrespective of bail in other cases.

