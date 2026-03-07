'Not Aligned Politically Anymore': Raijor Dal Leader Golam Babu Kibriya Quits Party

Raijor Dal leader Golam Babu Kibriya on Saturday formally announced his resignation from the party during a press conference held in Guwahati’s Hatigaon.

Kibriya, who had been aspiring to contest from the Jaleswar Assembly constituency, said he decided to quit the party after becoming disillusioned with its recent political stance. He stated that he had joined Raijor Dal believing that party chief Akhil Gogoi would lead a strong people’s movement and provide an alternative political voice.

However, Kibriya alleged that Gogoi has now “surrendered before national parties,” referring to the party’s alliance with the Congress. He said he had worked extensively in the Jaleswar constituency, expecting that Raijor Dal would field its candidate from the seat.

Kibriya also hit out at the Congress, claiming the party treats minorities as its “inherited vote bank.” He said he believed Raijor Dal would demand the Jaleswar seat even if an alliance was formed, but was disappointed with the party’s decisions.

According to him, Gogoi has been focusing more on constituencies like Goalpara East and Mankachar, while ignoring Jaleswar.

Announcing his resignation, Kibriya said several others have also left the party in recent times. He added that although he respects Akhil Gogoi personally, their political views no longer align.

Also Read: Raijor Dal Announces First List of 11 Candidates for Assam Assembly Polls