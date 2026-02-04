Nupur Bora Land Mutation Scam: Vigilance Cell Gets 2-Day Custody

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Wednesday secured a two-day custody of suspended Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Nupur Bora in connection with a land mutation scam, as investigators intensified their probe into alleged large-scale illegal land record manipulations carried out during her postings in Barpeta and Kamrup districts.

According to the Vigilance Cell, Bora is accused of issuing 524 illegal land mutation orders while serving as a revenue officer, with 284 orders passed in Barpeta district and 240 in Kamrup district. The alleged irregularities occurred during her tenure between 2023 and 2024 in Barpeta, followed by her posting as circle officer of the Goraimari revenue circle in Kamrup.

Investigators allege that the scam was executed with the assistance of four Lot Mandals, field-level revenue officials responsible for maintaining land records and conducting surveys. The officials have been summoned for questioning on Wednesday, officials said. The quartet had earlier been questioned by the Vigilance Cell and is accused of sharing their official login credentials with Bora, enabling unauthorised mutations of land records.

Sources indicated that the Vigilance Cell is examining the possible involvement of several other Lot Mandals, suggesting that the alleged land mutation scam may be wider in scale than initially assessed.

Nupur Bora was arrested again on Tuesday in the land mutation case, even as she remains suspended from service and out on bail in a separate disproportionate assets case, in which she was arrested last year. She was taken into custody following fresh evidence linked to the land record manipulations.

Confirming the details, Rosie Kalita, SSP of the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, said the investigation is focusing on the pattern of illegal orders passed during Bora’s postings and the role of revenue officials who facilitated the process at the field level.

Officials said further action would be based on evidence emerging from custodial interrogation and ongoing scrutiny of digital land records.