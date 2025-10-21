Pratidin Time Reporter Attacked While Reporting on Firecrackers amid Zubeen Garg Grief

A reporter of Pratidin Time was physically assaulted late Monday night in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area while covering a segment on firecrackers being burst on Diwali night, at a time when Assam continues to mourn the demise of music legend Zubeen Garg.

The incident occurred during a live telecast when reporter Narayan Saikia encountered a group of non-Assamese youths, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, bursting firecrackers in the area. Upon noticing the camera, the youths attempted to hide the crackers. Moments later, as Saikia was reporting on the matter, the group began shouting “Joi Zubeen Da” slogans and tried to justify their act by claiming they wanted justice for the late music icon.

Things then escalated quickly as one of the intoxicated youths physically attacked Saikia, punching him in the face during the live broadcast. The journalist sustained visible injuries and began bleeding from his lips.

Shocked by the attack, Saikia questioned the perpetrator about why he had attacked a member of the press who was simply doing his job. The attacker however offered no explanation and fled the spot.

Following the incident, Saikia was taken to Dhirenpara FRU Hospital where he received medical treatment.

Though bursting firecrackers is not legally prohibited, many in Assam had voluntarily refrained from doing so this Diwali as a mark of respect to Zubeen Garg. The singer’s sudden passing has cast a shadow of grief across the state, and many feel restraint should be observed to honour his memory.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi condemned the assault on the journalist. In a Facebook post written in Assamese, he stated: “A short while ago at Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar, during a live telecast, a group of intoxicated youths attacked Pratidin Time journalist Narayan Saikia, an act I strongly condemn. On Diwali night, allegations have emerged that one group provoked others to burst firecrackers against their will. Such a situation should never have arisen today. Truly unfortunate.”

