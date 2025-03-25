Press Freedom at Risk? Journalist’s Detention Sparks Uproar

The detention of senior journalist and Assistant General Secretary of the Guwahati Press Club, Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, has triggered widespread outrage after police reportedly denied entry to journalists and his legal counsel at Panbazar Police Station. Even Mozumder’s lawyer was not permitted to meet him, with officers shutting the station gates. Additionally, reports indicate that his mobile phone was seized, cutting off all communication.

The Guwahati Press Club has strongly condemned the incident, with President Sushmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Ray demanding his immediate release. "The detention of a journalist for merely performing his duty is deeply concerning. We urge the authorities to release him at the earliest and ensure that press freedom is upheld," the press club stated.

Mozumder was reportedly detained after attempting to question Apex Bank Managing Director Dambaru Saikia during a protest outside the bank's headquarters. He had been covering a demonstration by Jatiya Yuva Shakti, the youth wing of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), against alleged corruption within Apex Bank. Witnesses claim that instead of addressing the journalist’s queries, bank officials called the police, leading to his detention.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the media fraternity, with many viewing it as an attempt to intimidate journalists. Mozumder, known for his vocal stance against irregularities and government policies, now finds himself at the center of a growing demand for press freedom and accountability from law enforcement authorities.

As calls for his release grow louder, media bodies and civil rights groups continue to seek transparency in the police’s actions, raising concerns over the safety of journalists in Assam.