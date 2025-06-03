Rabindra Bhawan Remains Shut, Artists Stage Protest

Renowned Assamese poet Nilim Kumar has strongly criticised the government over the continued closure of the iconic Rabindra Bhawan, alleging that it has remained shut for three years without a valid reason, depriving the state's artists and cultural workers of a vital performance venue.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, renowned poet Nilim Kumar said, "Rabindra Bhawan has been closed for the last three years. Not a single play or drama has been staged here during this period. All cultural workers and actors are eagerly waiting to perform, but the government has locked the doors without a proper explanation. They claim it's due to ongoing construction, yet there's been no progress. It seems the government itself is putting on a drama and making the public watch it, while real artists are sidelined. It’s disheartening for the entire Assamese artistic community."

He further alleged that the state’s Cultural Minister has never addressed the issue publicly nor visited the Bhawan to assess the situation. Warning of escalating protests, he said that if the government continues to ignore their demands, artists and cultural workers will be compelled to come out on the streets.

Echoing similar sentiments, Aam Aadmi Party leader Anurupa Deka Raja accused the government of attempting to hand over Assam’s cultural landmarks to private corporate interests. "Just like Dighalipukhuri, we suspect the government wants to hand over Rabindra Bhawan to the Adani and Ambani groups. As Nilim da rightly said, it is the ‘Gerua Party’ (BJP) that is doing drama now. Artists and technicians who once had the opportunity to work in Rabindra Bhawan are now left without a platform," she stated.

Highlighting the emotional and cultural significance of Rabindra Bhawan, she said, "For the government, it might be meaningless, but for us, this place carries immense emotional value. Today’s gathering may be small, but our voice is loud. We demand transparency, who are the contractors assigned to this work, and why is there no clarity?"

In a sharp critique of environmental decisions taken by the government, Deka Raja further alleged that age-old trees are being felled in the name of development. "This is a destructive government. All they know is how to build bridges, why so many? And why are they cutting trees at night like thieves? If it’s legal, why not do it in broad daylight? Who ordered this?"

She concluded by demanding the immediate reopening of Rabindra Bhawan and called for a proper explanation from the authorities.

The cultural fraternity of Assam, which has long considered Rabindra Bhawan a cradle of creativity, now awaits answers and action from the government.

Also Read: Flood Crisis Unabated in Assam’s Kampur; 75 Villages Submerged