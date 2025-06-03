Flood Crisis Unabated in Assam’s Kampur; 75 Villages Submerged

The flood situation in Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district continues to remain grim for the fourth consecutive day, despite a slight decline in the water level of the Kopili River. However, the receding water has offered little relief as floodwaters have spread from one village to another, severely affecting downstream areas.

As per reports, at least 75 villages under the Kampur Revenue Circle have been inundated, with floodwaters gushing over embankments and spilling into habitations such as Bakulaguri, Padumoni, Koloni, Dhemajigaon, Adarshagaon, and KumbhirDubi. Crops on approximately 985 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, dealing a heavy blow to the local farming community.

Displaced villagers have started taking shelter on higher grounds and temporary relief camps, especially in areas like Adarshagaon. With homes submerged, people are forced to live in makeshift shelters along embankments and roadsides.

Flood victims are now facing acute shortages of food and clean drinking water, compounding their misery. However, there have been no reported incidents of harm to livestock so far, bringing some relief amidst the crisis.