Rajasthan Royals’ Guwahati Match Tickets at City Centre from March 22

In a move to cater to the growing demand for tickets, an additional box office will open at City Centre Mall starting March 22 for the upcoming Rajasthan Royals' home matches at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Fans can now purchase tickets for the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) clashes against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30 from this new venue. This new box office will supplement the existing one at Aastha Academy School, which will remain closed for the day on March 23.

Ticket sales for the match against Chennai Super Kings are already nearing a sell-out, reflecting the high demand for this exciting encounter. Meanwhile, ticket sales for the Kolkata Knight Riders match are also gaining momentum.

Tickets for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) matches are priced starting at Rs 500 for students, ensuring that fans of all ages can join in the thrilling action.