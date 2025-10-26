Ravi Sarma Confirms Dighalipukhuri Trees Relocated; Some Have Died

In a detailed video post shared on Facebook, popular Assamese actor Ravi Sarma addressed the recent controversy surrounding tree-cutting in the Dighalipukhuri Ambari area and clarified his stance amid public debate.

Sarma emphasised that his message is intended to clarify his stance and urged citizens to remain calm while the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s case proceeds in a fair, transparent, and swift manner.

The actor explained that the discussion began when he noted that trees in Dighalipukhuri were being cut immediately after Zubeen Garg’s death. “Many have claimed my statements were wrong or meant to divert public attention,” he said.

“However, I based my observations on news reports published by a Northeast-based media outlet, which I considered a credible source. People who tried to protect the trees in the Dighalipukhuri area, right after Zubeen's death, were detained by the police while protesting, and I have met those individuals, reviewed their documents, reports, and other evidence related to the incident, which confirmed that my statements were not entirely incorrect. I then dug deeper, as it would have been wrong to provide misinformation to the public.”

Sarma clarified that when he refers to Dighalipukhuri, he means the entire area, not just the banks. Having grown up in the area and attended school nearby, he knows each of the old trees personally. “Zubeen once said, ‘If you cut the trees, cut me too.’ He cared deeply about the environment, and when I see these trees being felled, that line echoes in my mind. Whether it is tree felling or relocation, the result is the same—fewer trees in Dighalipukhuri, which will affect the ecosystem. Birds and other wildlife dependent on these trees will face problems. That is why I do not support even the relocation of trees. We need change, but not at the expense of the environment. We must maintain harmony with nature,” he said.

The actor highlighted climate changes in the region, noting that in October-November, people previously wore warm clothes, whereas now a simple t-shirt suffices. “These environmental changes have affected me personally, and that is why I raised my voice regarding the Dighalipukhuri incident. I have no political interest and have always maintained that I will not engage in politics,” Sarma added.

He also addressed concerns regarding the relocation of trees, stressing that such measures should follow expert guidelines and be considered a last resort. “Trees suffer when relocated, and a tree that has grown in one place for 90–100 years may not survive in a new location. Experts estimate that out of 100 relocated trees, 60 may die if the soil or species are unsuitable. After learning this, I conducted my own survey in Dighalipukhuri to verify the facts,” he said.

Sarma noted that Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika shared a video from another Assam-based media outlet showing that trees were being relocated rather than felled, though the video was four months old. “Many well-wishers and fans sent me recent videos showing trees being cut. Some claimed the trees were fine, but experts note it can take up to four years to determine if relocated trees survive.

During my visit, I observed that 10 trees in the Assam Textile area had already died, and at Lachit Ghat, around 25–30 trees were dead, while others were barely surviving. Relocation may not be a solution—the trees belong in their original place for the benefit of future generations,” he said.

Sarma reiterated his non-political stance, noting, “If I were interested in politics, I could have pursued it independently, but I am not, and I will remain focused on truth and justice.”

The actor urged the government to prioritise public welfare over personal controversies. “There are many issues that require the government’s attention. I am a simple person who will always stand with the public and fight for justice for Zubeen Garg. I will continue to advocate for the truth until the investigation into Zubeen’s mysterious death is completed. I am not against any political party, but I will always raise my voice against wrongdoing. Based on my own survey, trees in Dighalipukhuri are being felled, and those relocated are barely surviving,” he said.

Sarma concluded by expressing gratitude to his supporters: “I sincerely thank everyone who has placed their trust in me. I am still standing strong and committed to truth and justice.”

His statement comes amid heightened public attention and ongoing discussions surrounding the investigation, emphasising the importance of conducting the process without disruption.

