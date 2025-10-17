"Ready to Support in Any Way Possible": Rahul Gandhi at Zubeen's Residence

After visiting the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely death.

Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said it was heartbreaking to visit the family under such tragic circumstances. “I told the family that I would have liked to come here under happier circumstances,” he said. Recalling his time in Sikkim as a 17-year-old undergoing mountaineering training, he drew a parallel between Zubeen Garg and Mount Kanchenjunga. “Gaurav Gogoi told me that Zubeen Ji was like Kanchenjunga, honest, transparent, unshakeable, and beautiful. That immediately connected with me,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi praised Zubeen Garg’s humility despite his success and wealth, saying, “You can see the worth of a person in their house. Assam should be extremely proud that he had such humility. His father’s guidance and support helped Zubeen give a voice to this wonderful state. We all thank him, the family, and of course Zubeen Ji for what they have done, not just for Assam, but for the entire country.”

He emphasized the need for a swift and transparent investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. “The family only said one thing to me, they have lost their Zubeen, and they want the truth to be clear. The people of Assam who loved him and whose lives he touched also deserve closure,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi added that he and the Congress party stand ready to support the family in any way possible. He also extended his condolences to the people of Assam, describing the loss as a “cruel blow” and called for prompt justice. “We want transparency and justice. The sooner justice is served, the better it is for everyone,” he said.

