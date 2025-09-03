Sarusajai Sports Complex Renamed After Arjun Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah

The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati has officially been renamed as the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, in honour of Assam’s first Arjuna Award-winning athlete.

Earlier, the venue was known as the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The renaming marks a historic shift, celebrating the legacy of Bhogeswar Baruah, who brought Assam into the national sporting spotlight.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will soon inaugurate the permanent main gate of the newly renamed complex. The event coincided with the celebration of State Sports Day at the Sarusajai premises.

The programme was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arjun awardee Bhogeswar Baruah himself, along with several dignitaries, athletes, and sports enthusiasts.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet approved the renaming of the stadium. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, May 28.

Also Read: Assam Olympic Association Unveils Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Trophy