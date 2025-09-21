Sarusajai Stadium Will Remain Open Overnight for Fans to Pay Respects: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night for fans to pay their final respects to late music legend Zubeen Garg. His mortal remains will be kept there tomorrow as well, he said.

He wrote, "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage."

Just a short while ago, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains arrived at Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Sarusajai where fans and followers will pay their last respects.

Despite a spell of rain, fans continued to gather at Sarusajai Stadium to pay their last respects to the beloved late singer Zubeen Garg. Umbrella in hand or not, the crowd showed no signs of thinning, standing resolute to honour Assam’s music icon one final time.

