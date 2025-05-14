Shocking Attack: Security Guard Brutally Assaults Woman in Guwahati Apartment

A sensational and chilling incident has rocked the city as a woman was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon by a security guard at Orchid Hillview Apartment in Manpara, Dhirenpara. The victim, identified as Saraswati Das, a middle-aged woman who worked as a helper in the apartment, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition after sustaining grievous injuries.

The accused, Diganta Gogoi, a security guard at the apartment complex, allegedly attacked the woman with a dao (machete), targeting her neck and other parts of her body. The assault took place in the parking area of the apartment, a spot not covered by CCTV cameras. Saraswati sustained severe injuries to her face, eyes, and neck, requiring over 15 stitches, according to medical sources. She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where her condition is reported to be critical.

Fatasil police have arrested Diganta Gogoi in connection with the incident and seized the victim’s mobile phone as part of their investigation.

Reports suggest that both Saraswati and Diganta were involved in a romantic relationship that had soured. Diganta, a resident of Jorhat, had been working as a security guard at the apartment for the past year and was residing there with his wife and child. Saraswati, who lived in Odalbakra, had reportedly been working in the apartment complex for the past six months.

According to the apartment committee, both individuals had a heated altercation two days ago. They had assured the management that there would be no further disputes. However, on the morning of the attack, Diganta allegedly reported for duty under the influence of alcohol. He had purchased the weapon the previous day from Katahbari Bazar and kept it hidden at his duty post.

In his confession, Diganta revealed that Saraswati had been calling him frequently and had submitted call recordings to the apartment committee, allegedly blackmailing him. Feeling humiliated in front of his family and colleagues, he claimed he acted out of rage. “She screamed, saying I was attacking her, and in that moment, I felt everything was over. I struck her three times, twice on the head and once on the neck,” Diganta reportedly told police during interrogation.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, while the victim remains under intensive care.

