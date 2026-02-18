Sikha Sarma Granted Bail After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks on Zubeen Garg

Controversial writer and social media figure Sikha Sarma, who was arrested by Assam Police for allegedly making defamatory remarks against late music icon Zubeen Garg, has been granted bail on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The bail was approved by the Court of the District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup.

Sarma had been arrested following allegations that she posted objectionable and defamatory content about Zubeen Garg on Facebook, targeting the late singer’s character in a series of controversial posts.

During the bail hearing, advocates Pranab Kumar Das and Aslam Khan represented Sikha Sarma before the court.

The Crime Branch had earlier detained Sarma from her apartment in Guwahati’s Patharquarry area last month after an FIR was filed by Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer.

Based on the complaint, police registered Case No. 2/26 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 152, 196, 299, 351, 352, 353, and 356.

Members of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fans’ Forum were also present at Dispur Police Station when the FIR was filed, demanding action against Sarma.

Over the past few months, Sarma had repeatedly posted controversial statements about Zubeen Garg on social media. Her remarks, many felt, were distasteful and crossed personal boundaries, drew massive flak from fans and the public.

As multiple FIRs were lodged against her across districts, Sarma made a series of religious and political references on social media. In one post, she invoked Lord Ram, Arjun, and Krishna, describing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “Arjun of the 21st century” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “today’s Krishna.”

She ended the post with slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Joi Aai Axom.”

Many on social media were quick to point out that the sudden praise and religious slogans came just as FIRs were being filed and talk of police action grew louder.

Also Read: Sikha Sarma Remanded to 2-Day Police Custody over Zubeen Garg Remarks