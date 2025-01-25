Sweta Himatsingka Honored as 'Leading Nutritionist' at Times Business Awards

Renowned celebrity nutritionist and health coach Sweta Himatsingka has been awarded the prestigious title of "Leading Nutritionist for Holistic Health and Wellness" at the Times Business Awards, North-East, 2nd Edition, organized by The Times of India.

With a global clientele of over 3,000, Sweta holds a Master’s in Philosophy in Nutrition from Zoroastrian College, Pune, and is certified by Precision Nutrition (U.S.).

Her expertise in personalized nutrition programs has helped transform lives worldwide.

Apart from her clinical work, Sweta’s contributions to health and wellness have earned her recognition in Femina magazine.

Her innovative approach to nutrition continues to inspire healthier lifestyles across the globe.

