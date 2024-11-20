Maharashtra Polls Today: Engrossing Turns of Event on its Eve

As Maharashtra heads to the polls today for its high-stakes Assembly elections, the political atmosphere has been charged with a series of dramatic events that have kept the state on edge. The eve of the elections witnessed some unexpected twists and turns, further intensifying an already heated race for power. From cash-for-vote allegations to claims of a bitcoin scam, the last-minute controversies have added much fuel to the fire.

BJP Leader Vinod Tawde in the Eye of a Cash-for-Vote Storm

On the eve of the polls, BJP leader Vinod Tawde was embroiled in a heated controversy, as workers from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused him of distributing cash to influence voters in Palghar. The allegations came to light when BVA workers raided the Vivanta Hotel in Palghar, where Tawde was reportedly in a meeting with BJP candidate Rajan Naik from Nalasopara. The workers claimed that Tawde was caught with a large sum of money, alleging it was part of a plan to buy votes ahead of the elections.

What followed was a classic he-said-she-said situation. The BVA accused Tawde of possessing Rs 5 crore in cash, which they alleged was intended to sway voters. However, the BJP quickly countered, saying that only Rs 9 lakh was found at the hotel and that it was meant to cover expenses for party workers’ meals on election day. The BJP assured that the expenditure would be documented as part of Naik’s official election records. As the allegations spread, a viral video emerged, showing BVA workers pulling bundles of cash from a bag, while Tawde vehemently denied any connection to the money, claiming it wasn’t his.

To make matters even murkier, BVA leader Prashant Raut added more fuel to the fire, alleging that Tawde had hidden in the hotel kitchen to avoid the workers. He also claimed that the hotel had conveniently turned off its CCTV cameras during the incident, casting further doubt on the situation. Tawde, however, maintained that he had been in Nalasopara only to provide guidance on election procedures and that the whole situation had been blown out of proportion by BVA. He called for an impartial investigation by the Election Commission, hoping to clear his name.

The BVA, led by Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur, is a significant political force in Palghar district, holding three seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. Notably, Hitendra Thakur’s son Kshitij is contesting from Nalasopara.

The controversy surrounding Tawde’s alleged involvement in the cash-for-vote scheme quickly became a talking point across Maharashtra. Opposition leaders wasted no time in capitalizing on the situation.

Opposition Leaders Take Aim at BJP Over Cash Scandal

In response to the incident, opposition leaders wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to attack the ruling BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, never one to shy away from such matters, accused the BJP of attempting to influence the election using money. In a tweet, he sarcastically referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ek hain toh safe hain" slogan, asking, “Modi ji, from whose SAFE did these Rs 5 crore come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?”

मोदी जी, यह 5 करोड़ किसके SAFE से निकला है? जनता का पैसा लूटकर आपको किसने Tempo में भेजा? https://t.co/Dl1CzndVvl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2024

Gandhi’s tweet was a sharp retort to PM Modi’s repeated claims of a corruption-free governance model, aimed at shedding light on what he suggested were deeper issues of malpractice under the BJP.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi added to the fray, questioning if the alleged cash distribution was part of a "vote jihad or dharma yudh," terms often used by BJP leaders in Maharashtra ahead of the polls.

Bitcoin Scam Allegations Involve NCP's Supriya Sule and Congress Leader

As if the drama surrounding Tawde wasn’t enough, another scandal emerged on the same day involving NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Congress president Nana Patole. Ravindranath Patil, a former IPS officer from Pune, accused the two leaders of being involved in a ‘bitcoin scam’ meant to fund the election campaigns.

BJP Leverages Voice Clips to Support Bitcoin Scam Claims

The BJP quickly jumped on these allegations, releasing purported voice notes that they claimed showed Sule and Patole’s involvement in the scheme. Patil suggested that the bitcoin was misappropriated from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case and was later funneled into the election process.

Supriya Sule, however, was quick to reject these claims as baseless and ludicrous. She filed a criminal complaint with the Election Commission and the Cyber Cell in Pune, challenging the authenticity of the audio clips. Sule accused the BJP of spreading false information to sway voters. She also took to X, offering to engage in a public debate with any BJP representative to clear the air.

Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters are being resorted to, a night before the polling day. We have filed a criminal complaint to the Hon’ble ECI & the Cyber crime department against the fake allegations made of bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/g8Selv1DFk — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 19, 2024

In a strong defense to her daughter, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, described the allegations as a product of the BJP’s desperation and suggested that the ruling party was behind the fabrication of these claims.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months and taking that person along and making false allegations, only BJP can do this."

The Pawar family’s deep-rooted political legacy in Maharashtra added another layer of intrigue to this developing story. Sule’s brother, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, also weighed in, stating that he recognized the voices in the audio clips and called for an investigation to clear the air. He promised that the truth would come to light after a thorough inquiry.

Internal Family Feuds in Baramati

While these allegations have taken center stage in the run-up to the polls, the political stakes have only gotten higher with internal family feuds. Notably, one of the most closely watched battles in the election is set to take place in Baramati, where Ajit Pawar is locked in a high-stakes contest against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother Shrinivas Pawar. The Baramati seat has become a flashpoint in the ongoing rift within the Pawar family, with Ajit Pawar leading the BJP-allied faction, while Sharad Pawar heads the opposition camp.

Moreover, the Baramati seat gained additional attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

As Maharashtra heads to the polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), is up against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The battle for Maharashtra’s political future is now not just about policies and promises, but about credibility, integrity, and the trust of the voters. The 2019 elections saw the BJP win 105 seats, with Shiv Sena securing 56 and Congress bagging 44. In 2014, the BJP had claimed 122 seats, while Shiv Sena won 63 and Congress took 42.

Voters’ Trust at Stake: Will Scandals Impact Election Outcome?

With tensions running high and the political drama occurring in real-time, the key question that lingers is how these controversies will affect voters' perception of the candidates. Will these last-minute scandals shift the political stride, or will voters rise above the noise and focus on the issues that matter most? As the state votes today, all eyes will be on Maharashtra to see how these dramatic twists and turns will impact the election outcome.