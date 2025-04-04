Thief Uses Chilli Powder, Escapes with Rs 6 Lakh in Guwahati

Another daring dacoit case has shaken Guwahati, this time in the busy area of Fancy Bazar. The incident took place at Jail Road’s Union Bank ATM.

According to reports, a man had come to deposit Rs. 6 lakh at the ATM when an unknown individual attacked him by throwing chilli powder in his eyes and fled with the cash.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Guwahati witnessed yet another chilling dacoity as a gang of burglars stormed Howrapara, Dharapur, under Azara Police Station, in the dead of night. The criminals brazenly attempted to break into a house while the residents were inside, triggering fear and panic in the locality.

The gang targeted the residence of Mukul Kalita, striking first at his shop around 3:30 AM, where they looted rS 10,000 in cash, along with ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, vehicle registration papers, and other crucial documents. Not stopping there, the miscreants smashed a window and grabbed gold ornaments before turning their attention to the main door.