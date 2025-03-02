Traffic Rerouted in Guwahati for Flyover Work Near Downtown | Deets Inside

Commuters in Guwahati will face significant traffic diversions as the construction of the superstructure for the flyover near Downtown Hospital on GS Road begins at midnight on March 3, 2025. The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a detailed traffic regulation plan to facilitate the safe and efficient execution of the steel girder erection work while ensuring the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

Advertisment

The restrictions will remain in effect daily from 11:30 PM to 4:30 AM until the completion of the work. The traffic police have urged the public to adhere to the following diversions for a hassle-free commute:

Complete Closure of GS Road: Vehicular movement on GS Road between Sixmile Flyover and Downtown (both tracks) will be halted during the designated hours.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles heading from Khanapara towards VIP Road, Panjabari Road, and Jayanagar Road can use the service road of Sixmile Flyover.

Those traveling from Khanapara towards Dispur should take the Jayanagar Road – Beltola Bazar Road – Beltola-Survey Road – Last Gate via the service lane of Sixmile Flyover.

Vehicles from Panjabari and Sachal/Ananda Nagar to Dispur should follow the Jayanagar Road – Beltola Bazar Road – Beltola-Survey Road – Last Gate route.

Rukminigaon/Rukmininagar commuters can use either the Beltola-Survey Road or the GNRC Dispur Road.

Vehicles from Jayanagar to Dispur should take the Beltola Bazar Road – Beltola-Survey Road.

Traffic from Ganeshguri:

Vehicles moving towards Khanapara will be diverted at Supermarket Flyover towards Last Gate and should take the Beltola-Basistha Road.

Those heading towards Downtown/Sixmile may use the service road of Supermarket Flyover via Downtown Bylane – Dwarka Path – Ananda Nagar Path.

Vehicles from Last Gate towards Downtown should also take the service road of Supermarket Flyover via Downtown Bylane.

Restricted Lane Entry:

No vehicles from Purbanchal Path, Sun Valley Bylane, or Downtown Bylane will be allowed onto GS Road. Instead, they must use Dwarka Path/Ananda Nagar Path or Hengrabari Road/Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path.

Similarly, vehicles from Tongra Satra Road, Lakshmi Mandir Path, and Rukminigaon Bylane cannot enter GS Road and must take either the Beltola-Survey Road or GNRC Dispur Road.

Traffic from Downtown:

Vehicles moving towards Khanapara can take VIP Road via Sachal/Ananda Nagar.

Those heading to Dispur should opt for Hengrabari Road or Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has appealed to the citizens for their cooperation in ensuring smooth traffic management. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.

For real-time updates and assistance, the public is encouraged to follow official announcements and advisories issued by the traffic authorities.