Guwahati: Late-Night Chaos in Ganeshguri as 'Kinnars' Clash with Police

A late-night operation by Dispur Police in Guwahati's Ganeshguri locality took a dramatic turn when a group of transgenders (Kinnar) allegedly created chaos on the streets.

Advertisment

For a long time, complaints had been raised about certain 'Kinnars' engaging in unethical activities in the area during the night. Acting on these reports, police launched an operation, but they soon found themselves targeted by a group of 10 to 15 Kinnars.

Eyewitnesses reported that the group caused a commotion, with some members appearing semi-nude and disrupting public order. The situation led to heightened tensions in the area, drawing attention from local residents.

Authorities are expected to take further action to address the ongoing concerns regarding law and order in Ganeshguri.

Also Read: Liquor Shops in Guwahati to Remain Open Till 11 PM; Bars Till 12:30 AM