Two Assam Police Cops Arrested for Supplying Ganja Inside Guwahati Central Jail

Two police personnel have been arrested on charges of supplying ganja inside the Guwahati Central Jail in the city.

The arrested personnel have been identified as Konkan Bora and Devajit Das, both attached to the 4th Assam Police Battalion. The arrests were made by Basistha Police following a complaint lodged by jail authorities.

The action came after reports surfaced about alleged irregularities, including the supply of narcotics inside the central jail. Based on an FIR filed by the jail authorities, police launched an investigation and subsequently arrested the two on-duty personnel.

During the operation, police recovered 19 packets of ganja from the accused. The seized contraband has been taken into custody as evidence.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more individuals were involved in the racket and to determine how the drugs were being smuggled into the prison.

