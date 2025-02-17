Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Guwahati Top Stories

Two Notorious Mobile Thieves Apprehended in Guwahati

Guwahati Police apprehended two veteran mobile thieves from the Lalmati and Hatigaon areas on Monday, cracking down on a network involved in multiple thefts across the city.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Two Notorious Mobile Thieves Apprehended in Guwahati

Two Notorious Mobile Thieves Apprehended in Guwahati

Guwahati Police apprehended two veteran mobile thieves from the Lalmati and Hatigaon areas on Monday, cracking down on a network involved in multiple thefts across the city. 

Advertisment

The first accused, identified as Kamal Roy (23) is a resident of Rajib Gandhi Nagar, Lalmati, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. During his apprehension, authorities recovered a maroon-coloured Samsung Android mobile handset, suspected to be stolen.

Upon further interrogation, Kamal Roy led the police to a second suspect, believed to be a receiver of stolen mobile phones. The second accused, Taijuddin Laskar (22) hails from 2 No. Masjid Road, Beltola Sanjogi Path, House No. 58, under Hatigaon Police Station. From his possession, police seized a black-coloured Redmi Android mobile handset, also suspected to be stolen.

Authorities are investigating further to uncover the extent of the duo’s involvement in mobile theft cases across Guwahati. 

Guwahati police Assam police mobile thieves