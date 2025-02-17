Two Notorious Mobile Thieves Apprehended in Guwahati

Guwahati Police apprehended two veteran mobile thieves from the Lalmati and Hatigaon areas on Monday, cracking down on a network involved in multiple thefts across the city.

The first accused, identified as Kamal Roy (23) is a resident of Rajib Gandhi Nagar, Lalmati, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. During his apprehension, authorities recovered a maroon-coloured Samsung Android mobile handset, suspected to be stolen.

Upon further interrogation, Kamal Roy led the police to a second suspect, believed to be a receiver of stolen mobile phones. The second accused, Taijuddin Laskar (22) hails from 2 No. Masjid Road, Beltola Sanjogi Path, House No. 58, under Hatigaon Police Station. From his possession, police seized a black-coloured Redmi Android mobile handset, also suspected to be stolen.

Authorities are investigating further to uncover the extent of the duo’s involvement in mobile theft cases across Guwahati.