Guwahati Police Rescue School Girl Kidnapped by Her Friends

A school girl who was abducted from Paltan Bazar in Guwahati was successfully rescued by the police.

The victim girl, a student of Nicholes Higher Secondary School, was allegedly kidnapped by a group of youths from the Manipur Basti area in Paltan Bazar.

Sources said that the girl was lured by one of the youths, who called her out from her home. The kidnappers then allegedly fed her intoxicating substances before abducting her. The group then transported her to Borpathar in Golaghat district, where she was eventually rescued by the Paltan Bazar police.

The police also managed to arrest one of the kidnappers, while the other three members of the group fled the scene during the operation. It is learnt that the kidnappers were friends of the victim.

The police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the abduction.

