Uruka Rush Boosts Fish Supply in Guwahati Markets

Guwahati fish markets witnessed a sharp rise in arrivals on the eve of Uruka, observed ahead of Magh Bihu, with supplies pouring in from several parts of Assam.

Wholesale hubs, particularly in Uzanbazar, reported steady inflow of fish sourced from local ponds, fisheries and inland waterbodies, reflecting strong festive demand.

Market representatives said consignments from districts such as Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Nalbari, Morigaon and Barpeta dominated supplies, while buyers were also awaiting fresh catch from the Brahmaputra, especially from northern Assam.

Traders expect total arrivals to touch nearly 100 tonnes by Tuesday morning, with prices likely to remain stable depending on volumes.

At the same time, fish farmers flagged concerns over the unchecked inflow of Hilsa from Bangladesh and live fish transported from West Bengal. They warned that unregulated imports could hurt local producers during peak festive sales. Aqua entrepreneur Anup Sarmah of Mahabahu Fisheries Pvt Ltd urged authorities to closely monitor sourcing, stock quality and pricing to safeguard Assam’s fishery sector.

Traders said Bangladesh Hilsa has already reached Guwahati markets amid limited availability of local river Hilsa, with prices expected to climb to around Rs 1,800 per kg. Fisheries officials noted that while festive prices are monitored locally, quality checks of imported fish fall under food safety authorities.

