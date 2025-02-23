Cabinet Approves Rs 1.22 Lakh Cr Investment Proposals Ahead of Advantage Assam

As the Assam government gears up for the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit set to be held in Guwahati, the state cabinet on Sunday approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore, aimed at attracting large-scale investments.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the Cabinet had rejected investment proposals worth Rs 35,000-45,000 crore, citing concerns over their viability.

"Whatever flimsy kind of proposal, we are not taking them for MoU. We will discuss this with them later. We don't want to create unnecessary euphoria among people. We want to be very very rational and reasonable," CM Sarma stated.

The Assam government has taken a deliberate approach to scrutinizing investment proposals by presenting them before the Cabinet before signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). This strategy, the government believes, will ensure genuine investments materialize on the ground while filtering out unsuitable proposals.

CM Sarma also stated that about Rs 15,900 worth of MoUs have been confirmed so far, and they are in addition to the Rs 1.22 lakh investments approved by the state Cabinet.

Other key decisions

Cabinet greenlighted the Textiles and Apparel Policy, Assam, 2025, designed to create an investor-friendly ecosystem by ensuring easy access to raw materials and manpower, thereby boosting new investments in the sector.

Additionally, an allocation of Rs 55.45 crore has been sanctioned for urban infrastructure development projects in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, focusing on improving essential civic amenities and urban planning.

In a bid to ease traffic congestion in Dibrugarh, the Assam Cabinet has approved the construction of a new flyover at Amolapatty junction on the old NH-37. The decision aims to streamline vehicular movement and improve urban connectivity in the town.

In another significant move, the Cabinet approved modifications to the Biotechnology Policy (2022-2027), aligning it with the BioE3 policy to foster a more favourable environment for research, industry, and entrepreneurship in the biotech sector.

To enhance career progression for medical professionals, the government has also introduced the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme, 2025, which will benefit doctors serving as faculty in medical colleges. The initiative seeks to retain skilled professionals and strengthen Assam’s medical education infrastructure.