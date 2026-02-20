WATCH: Congress Leader Storms Rajiv Bhawan, Claims She Once Cleaned Dead Cow Dumped There

Amid Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s two-day visit to Guwahati, a woman entered Rajiv Bhawan and was seen raising her voice inside the premises. She has now been identified as Congress Leader Balika Pegu.

In the video, she can be heard saying in a strong tone, “Why can’t I enter here? A dead cow was dumped here once, and I was the one who cleaned it, not anyone else.”

She is also heard mentioning the name of one Raju Sharma, presumably referring to late Congress leader Raju Prasad Sharma, who was found hanging at a cremation ground office in 2022.

“Raju Sharma is dead!,” she shouts before walking inside as other members followed her.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi visited the Samadhi Kshetra of late music iconr Zubeen Garg in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Friday morning. She stated that his death should not be politicized and described the singer as someone “above politics”. She also noted she had limited knowledge about him before his demise.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strategising with senior and junior Congress leaders ahead of the assembly elections. During her trip, she also visited the Maa Kamakhya temple to seek blessings, followed by a slew of meetings with party workers, MLAs and MPs as elections draw near.

