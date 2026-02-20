Priyanka Gandhi Says Zubeen Garg’s Death Must Stay Apolitical

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the Samadhi Kshetra of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur, Guwahati, stating that his death should not be politicised. Gandhi, who is in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, described the singer as someone “above politics” and noted she had limited knowledge about him before his demise.

Priyanka Gandhi On Zubeen Garg

Speaking at the memorial, Gandhi said, “Zubeen Garg stayed away from politics. There should not be any politics over his death. I did not know much about him before he passed away.” Her remarks emphasised respect for the singer’s legacy while discouraging political exploitation.

Response To CM’s Allegations

After visiting the Samadhi, Priyanka Gandhi proceeded to Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Congress headquarters, where she addressed the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claims linking Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan. Gandhi called the allegations “politically motivated” and described them as a desperate pre-election tactic.

She stated, “The Chief Minister is scared before the elections. That is why he has tried to malign Gaurav Gogoi’s image by raising such issues. Gaurav Gogoi is a positive man and his politics is based on good values. People of Assam will not believe these allegations.”

Congress Strategy, Assam Visit

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strategising with senior and junior Congress leaders ahead of the assembly elections. During her trip, she also visited the Maa Kamakhya temple to seek blessings, reinforcing her engagement with the local community and party stakeholders in Assam.