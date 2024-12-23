Guwahati: No Protests, Assemblies Allowed Near Raj Bhawan for Two Months

In a bid to maintain security and public order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Police District, Guwahati, Amitabh Basumatary has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The order seeks to address potential threats and disturbances in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Assam.

The order cites concerns over activities by certain individuals, groups, or organizations in the area that may pose security risks or disrupt the sanctity of this high-security zone. It highlights the need to ensure an environment conducive to essential governmental functions.

Key Restrictions:

1. Prohibition of Assemblies: Any gathering of more than five persons, including protests, rallies, or demonstrations, within a one-kilometre radius of Raj Bhawan, is banned unless prior approval is obtained from competent authorities.

2. Restriction on Movement: Unauthorized movement of individuals or vehicles in the area is prohibited.

3. Noise Control: The use of loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers, or any noise-producing instruments within the restricted zone requires prior approval.

4. Construction Activities: Any construction or potentially disruptive activity that could impact security or cause disturbances in the area is also banned without prior approval.

This prohibitory order is effective immediately and will remain in force for two months or until further notice. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The order also provides a provision for individuals aggrieved by it to file written objections for cancellation or modification before the court of the undersigned.

The measure comes in the wake of heightened security concerns, reinforcing the importance of Raj Bhawan as a critical administrative hub.