YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Departs from Guwahati After Crime Branch Quiz

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has left Guwahati after spending two days in the city following his appearance before the Crime Branch.

Accompanied by a five-member team, Allahbadia was seen at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as he departed for Mumbai. His exit was marked by a heavy security presence, with Assam Police ensuring a tight cordon around him as he was escorted to the airport.

The YouTuber was brought to the airport under strict security measures before proceeding inside. His departure comes amid heightened public and media interest following his recent questioning by authorities.

It is worth noting that the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police interrogated the popular YouTuber on Friday, March 7, in connection with an obscenity case linked to the YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Allahbadia had arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, March 6, after being summoned for questioning regarding certain remarks made on the show that were deemed derogatory.