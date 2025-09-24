CID Team Departs For Delhi to Probe Zubeen Garg’s Death

A four-member team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) departed for Delhi on Wednesday to investigate the death of music legend Zubeen Garg.

The team comprises an Additional Superintendent of Police, a DSP, and two inspectors, sources said. The case has been registered under FIR number 18/2025 at the CID.

Notabkly, several FIRs were filed across Assam against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the police to transfer all such cases to the CID for a thorough investigation.

Reports indicate that both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma are currently in Delhi and have not returned to Assam. It is believed that the CID will question them regarding their roles following their arrival from Singapore.

Also Read: Multiple FIRs Filed in Jorhat as CID Probes Zubeen Garg’s Demise