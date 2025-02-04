Apollo and State Cancer Associations Urge Govt to Declare Cancer A Notifiable Disease

Apollo Excelcare Hospital, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and State Oncology Associations, joined a nationwide campaign by Apollo Cancer Centres ‘Unify to Notify’ on World Cancer Day. The event was organized at Dispur Press Club on Tuesday and the campaign urged the Government of India to classify cancer as a notifiable disease, a much-needed critical step for combating the menace of the disease.

The forum saw the gathering of many eminent physicians and oncologists who have been championing the cause of cancer care in Assam and the Northeast. Some of the notable names included Dr. Chidananda Bhuyan (Sr. Consultant Medical Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati), Dr.Jadunath Buragohain (President – AONEI), Dr. ArunimaGoswami (President – IMA Assam State Branch), Dr. Jagannath Dev Sharma (Sr. Consultant Oncopathologist – State Cancer Institute), Dr. Jumi Buragohain (Director & Chief Radiation Oncology - NECHRI), Dr.Bibhash Goswami (Clinical Director Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, Health City Hospital)and Dr. Hemen Kalita (Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital) among others.

The program commenced with the opening address of Dr. Seema Konwar(Medical Superintendent of Apollo Excelcare Hospital) who highlighted the importance of the event. The elite panel of doctors was felicitated by Thaomunglung Chukrungfa (Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Excelcare Hospital). The panel of doctors highlighted that in 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare submitted a report to the Rajya Sabha recommending cancer be classified as a notifiable disease. Through this initiative, the industry experts are hoping that the Government of India takes the next logical move which is to pass this Bill in both the Upper and Lower Houses in the upcoming budget session.

The panel reported that India currently reports over 14 lakhs new cancer cases annually, with the number expected to rise to 15.7 lakhs by 2025. Designating cancer as a notifiable disease will:

Ensure real-time data collection and accurate reporting, thereby establishing a clearer picture of the disease's scale. Develop standardized treatment protocols through epidemiological analysis and targeted intervention strategies. Will enhance, accuracy, efficiency and accessibility in cancer treatment ultimately strengthening India’s role in global oncology research and care.

Dr. Chidananda Bhuyan, Senior Consultant – Apollo Hospitals Guwahati said, “Making cancer a notifiable disease is a transformative step that will revolutionize how we approach cancer care in India. With proper documentation of every cancer case, we can better understand patterns, allocate resources efficiently, and develop targeted treatment protocols. At Apollo Cancer Centres, we have already established a robust cancer registry, which has enabled us to track cancer trends and outcomes. We are now seeking the invaluable support of industry experts and urge the Government of India to pass this Bill in both the Upper and Lower Houses, to enable better cancer care and research across India.”

Dr. Arunima Goswami, President, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Assam State Chapter, said, "The IMA stands firmly with this initiative to make cancer a notifiable disease. This step will bridge the current gaps in our cancer surveillance system and enable better coordination between various healthcare providers. Apollo Cancer Centres has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive cancer care, and we believe that the notification of cancer will enable all of us to further enhance the services towards better cancer care. By making cancer a notifiable disease, we can ensure that all cancer cases are reported and documented, enabling us to track cancer incidence, mortality, and survival rates."

Dr. Jagannath Dev Sharma, Sr. Consultant Oncopathologist, State Cancer Institutesaid, “AONEI supports the notification of cancer as it will provide us with crucial epidemiological data. Our current estimates of cancer burden in India are based on limited data. Mandatory reporting will give us accurate insights into cancer patterns and helping us design better prevention strategies.”

Dr. Bibhash Goswami (Clinical Director Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, Health City Hospital), said, "Making cancer notifiable will revolutionize our understanding of cancer patterns at the state level. It will help us identify regional variations in cancer types and risk factors, leading to more targeted prevention programs. By analyzing cancer data at the state level, we can identify areas with high cancer incidence and develop targeted interventions to address these disparities."

Dr. Adil Hassan, Consultant Medical Oncology, Apollo Excelcare Hospital commented, “The ‘Unify to Notify’ campaign represents a yeoman step towards transforming cancer care in India and identifying cancer as a notifiable disease, where every cancer case counts, every patient matters, and no data point is lost in the journey towards better cancer care in India.”

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Abhijit Phukan (Consultant Haematology, Apollo Excelcare Hospital) and Dr. Arnab Kalita (Consultant Head & Neck Oncosurgery, Apollo Excelcare Hospital).

While 15 states, including Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, and Rajasthan, have already made cancer a notifiable disease, nationwide implementation remains a necessity. Globally, over 12 countries including the US, England and Wales, Scotland, Denmark, Nordic countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and The Gambia, have recognised the importance of mandatory cancer reporting.