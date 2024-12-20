Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Group Organize Newborn Care Program In Dibrugarh

Johnson's in collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

On December 20, 2024, the event occurred in two Anganwadi centers in Dibrugarh district, attracting nearly 400 beneficiaries from the local areas.

A total of 192 welcome kits were distributed at the Lepetkata Gaon, Lezai Panchayat, and Lepetkata Tea Estate AWC. The event took place under the supervision of Eslyn Buragohain and Manshree Gogoi.

On the other hand, another 192 mothers and newborns attended the events at Bokpara TEB AWC and Purona line chuk AWC. Junali Baruah Khound was the supervisor in these AWCs.

Both the Anganwadi centers were overseen by Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Sudershan Shrai.

Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. In the coming days, these kinds of initiatives will be held in other districts of Assam in collaboration with Johnson's and Asomiya Pratidin.