Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program In Lakhimpur

Johnson's in collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

Advertisment

On November 30, 2024, the event took place in four Anganwadi centers in Lakhimpur district, attracting close to 400 beneficiaries from the local areas.

A total of 192 welcome kits were distributed at the Abdul Masjid path Model AWC and Bazar LP AWC. The event took place under the supervision of Anganwadi Worker Dipali Chetia Mozumdar.

On the other hand, another 192 mothers each along with their newborns attended the events at Angarkhowa Chariali AWC and Alengmora AWC. Alisha Patir was present at both the Anganwadi centres as the supervisor.

Topics included breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather. Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. Similar events have been planned daily in various locations across Assam to ensure widespread reach and support.