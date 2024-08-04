Health

Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program in Sonitpur, Darrang

On August 3, the event took place in three centres of Sonitpur and Darrang districts.
In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

On August 3, the event took place in three centres of Sonitpur and Darrang districts.

A total of 174 mothers along with their newborns attended the event at Naodinga AWC Sipajhar in Darrang. Further, a total of 198 beneficiaries attended the event at Pachim Mangaldoi ICDS in Darrang.

On the other hand, Dalgaon Silamari ICDS in Sonitpur witnessed the presence of 198 beneficiaries.

The mothers were elaborated on various topics including breastfeeding, nutrition, and hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.

In today's event, participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. In the coming days, these kinds of initiatives will be held in other districts of Assam in collaboration with Johnson's and Asomiya Pratidin.

