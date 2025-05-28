In 33 Balls, Jitesh Sharma Painted a Masterpiece of Grit

There are innings that score runs, and then there are innings that score hearts. What Jitesh Sharma conjured on that magical evening in Lucknow was not merely a blitz of numbers—it was a narrative of quiet perseverance exploding into full-blown poetry. From a near-anonymous presence in the star-splattered galaxy of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jitesh didn’t just step into the limelight—he owned it. And how.

Let’s rewind.

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) picked Jitesh at the auction table, eyebrows didn’t just rise—they nearly lifted off. INR 11 crore for a man with no IPL fifty, no heavy branding, no catchy Instagram reels in English? This wasn’t just unconventional—it bordered on bold madness. But RCB was clearly rewriting their script this season. With Rajat Patidar, another understated talent, as their captain, and faith placed in names without superstar sheen, they were betting on belief over brand.

And belief takes time to pay off.

Post the IPL break, RCB’s story was turbulent at best. Injuries came knocking—Tim David was sidelined, player availability became a Rubik’s Cube, and even the ever-reliable Patidar was not at full fitness. Yet, RCB, bruised but not broken, limped on.

Then came the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad—a match that offered a chance to lock in a top-two spot. RCB’s chase began brightly but quickly unraveled into a demoralising collapse. Jitesh was part of the wreckage—running out Patidar and mis-hitting his own way to the dugout. If RCB had written a horror script, that was Act One.

But sport, in its beautiful cruelty, always allows for redemption. And in RCB’s case, Lucknow Super Giants handed them a lifeline by beating Gujarat Titans. A door creaked open. Another match, another chase. But for RCB fans watching nervously, it felt like deja vu. Promising start, followed by familiar middle-order jitters. And once again, Jitesh found himself centre stage.

Ball-watching nearly ended his night early. He was halfway down the pitch when a run-out seemed inevitable. But cricket has a strange sense of drama—Will O’Rourke fumbled, and Jitesh lived.

And that’s when everything changed.

Every struggling cricketer has that one game where the bat feels like an extension of their soul. For Jitesh, it was this night. The hits were pure. The intent, unflinching. A two-run-a-ball chase suddenly narrowed to 39 off 24. Jitesh powered through boundaries with such audacity that even the most ardent skeptics started believing. He was on 49, then caught—and in another twist of fate, it was a no-ball.

Next ball? Launched into orbit. Maiden IPL fifty. Relief? No—this was catharsis.

“I was getting cramps because the whole load was on me,” he said later. “This is such a big franchise.”

That load was no illusion. RCB is not just a cricket team—it’s a franchise weighed down by years of unmet expectations, obsessed fans, and legends who’ve come heartbreakingly close. For a man like Jitesh—an outsider by every measure—to shoulder that weight and deliver such a performance is not just impressive, it’s inspirational.

His 85 not out off 33 balls now stands as the third-highest IPL score from No. 6 or lower, behind only Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell. Above the likes of MS Dhoni and his own "guru," Dinesh Karthik. But here’s the kicker—it’s the highest such score in a successful IPL chase. That’s not just a stat. That’s a statement.

“I can’t believe such an innings has come,” Jitesh confessed after the game. Not that he played it—but that it came. It tells you everything about the mental universe of a lower-order batter in T20s. You train, you toil, you shadow-bat for hours. But the game? It gives you 15 balls. Maybe. If the top order falters. If the situation allows.

And yet, when it finally came, Jitesh didn’t just seize it. He celebrated it with an innings that might well alter the course of RCB’s campaign—and his career.

This knock will echo in dressing rooms and auction rooms alike. It will remind franchises that sometimes, raw potential hiding behind a modest resume is the spark your team needs. It will remind young cricketers watching from small-town India that you don’t need a million followers—you need one chance, and the preparation to embrace it.

RCB has bet on the unlikely before. But this season, they didn’t just bet—they believed. In Rajat Patidar. In Jitesh Sharma. And now, Jitesh has given them their biggest payback yet.

In a team redefined by risk, Jitesh has become the reward.