11 Injured as Traveller Vehicle Overturns in Assam's Nagaon

At least 11 passengers were seriously injured after a traveller vehicle lost control and overturned near Borghat Bypass in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The vehicle, bearing registration number ‘AS01SC 4640’, was carrying a group of tourists from Guwahati to Majuli when the accident occurred.

According to reports, the speeding traveller lost control near the Borghat Bypass and veered off the road before overturning by the roadside.

Local residents, along with Borghat Police, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. The victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

