1,497-Page Charge Sheet Filed Against Dr. Mridupaban Nath Over ₹12.50 Cr Discrepancy

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has filed a charge sheet against controversial doctor Mridupaban Nath and Rimpy Baruah within 52 days of investigation.

The 1,497-page charge sheet, submitted in court, highlights that Nath failed to account for ₹12.50 crore. Additionally, authorities discovered that his assets exceeded his known income by 185%, raising serious concerns over financial irregularities.

Background of the Case

Dr. Mridupaban Nath, an associate professor at Diphu Medical College, was arrested by Mangaldoi police in connection with a case filed by JNSM Hospital proprietor Dr. Rupam Mahanta, who accused him of forging his signature in documents submitted to the CM Vigilance Cell.

Following his arrest, he was produced in court and later sent to jail. Earlier investigations revealed that Dr. Nath was accumulating disproportionate assets, leading to the seizure of ₹8-9 lakh in cash from his residence, where authorities used bank cash-counting machines. He also allegedly owns shares in several private hospitals.

Amid the probe, the state medical registration council suspended his registration for six months, instructing him to submit his documents within a week. Furthermore, allegations of bigamy surfaced after his first wife accused him of remarrying before obtaining a divorce.

In a separate but linked development, Assamese singer Kakoli Pathak was detained by the CM Vigilance Cell for allegedly blackmailing Dr. Nath. She reportedly forced him into a relationship despite knowing he was married. When he refused to marry her after his divorce, she allegedly extorted ₹1 crore, a flat in Guwahati, and a car from him in exchange for withdrawing a police case. The authorities had investigated whether she had taken additional benefits from him.

Dr. Nath, who was previously suspended from Diphu Medical College for negligence, now faces multiple legal challenges as investigations continue.

