5 Quintals of Banned Thai Magur Bound for Nagaland Seized in Jagiroad

The illegal trade of the banned Thailand Magur (catfish) continues to thrive in the state, with yet another major seizure reported on Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off, Jagiroad Police intercepted a Tata AC vehicle (registration number AS-01GC-8759) at Manaha Shantipur in Jagiroad while it was transporting the banned fish towards Nagaland.

Upon inspection, police discovered a large quantity of Thai Magur fish being smuggled. Officials from the District Fisheries Department were called to the spot, after which around 5 quintals of the banned fish were disposed of by burying, as per standard procedure. One of the locals said, 'After identifying the type of fish, we informed the police. Once they arrived, we helped dispose of around 5 quintals of Thailand Magur, which was being transported to Nagaland.'

Thai Magur has been banned across India by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) due to its potential to cause serious harm to biodiversity and the presence of carcinogenic (cancer-causing) pathogens. The NGT has prohibited its breeding, sale, and transportation, citing the threat it poses to native aquatic species and public health.

Despite the ban, illegal networks continue to operate, transporting the banned fish from Assam to Nagaland, fueling a thriving black market. Authorities have reiterated the need for strict enforcement and public awareness to curb the spread of this hazardous species.

