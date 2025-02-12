67 Lakh Children Dewormed in Assam; Health Minister Details Ongoing Campaigns

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal provided a comprehensive update on various health initiatives in the state during a press conference today.

The National Deworming Day campaign has already reached 67 lakh children, with the program being implemented in 22,000 government schools. The campaign will continue until February 17, engaging over 1.5 lakh government teachers, employees, and Anganwadi workers.

The Minister also highlighted the success of large-scale tuberculosis screening, with 43 lakh people screened. Additionally, a new vaccination strategy has been introduced, utilizing the 'U WIN' software to streamline vaccination drives. In terms of newborn registrations, 50,000 babies were registered in January alone, and 21,210 children have already been vaccinated.

Addressing concerns over medicine shortages, Singhal assured the public that government pharmacies would maintain an adequate supply. He emphasized that in case of shortages, authorities must notify the relevant parties via WhatsApp, and accountability would be ensured if the issue persists. Furthermore, the Minister acknowledged gaps in the Essential Drug List (EDL) and assured that these would be addressed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

To strengthen the healthcare workforce, the government plans to appoint 400 new doctors, with advertisements for these positions expected soon.