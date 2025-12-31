70,000 FIRs Filed in 2025, Majority Solved; Conviction Rate Up, Says Assam SDGP

Assam Special Director General of Police Munna Prasad Gupta on Wednesday said that the state has seen major improvement in solving crime cases and securing convictions over the past year.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said around 70,000 FIRs were registered across Assam in the last one year, and nearly 95 percent of those cases have already been solved. He added that the conviction rate has also gone up significantly, rising from 26 percent earlier to around 50 percent now.

The senior cop said that officers who conduct proper investigations and file strong charge sheets leading to punishment of criminals are being rewarded. At the same time, action is being taken against those who show negligence or deliberately make mistakes during investigations.

Gupta said it is now mandatory for investigators to visit crime scenes. Forensic experts are also required to examine the spot and carry out videography. He said mistakes during investigation often weaken cases in court.

He added that the new legal changes focus more on the rights of victims and the public. Under the new system, people can now file complaints at any police station, regardless of where the incident took place.

The SDGP said efforts are being made to ensure that cases are resolved within a fixed time frame so that people get justice without delay. He also said that trials will now continue even if the accused fails to appear in court.

Gupta further said that witnesses can now give statements through video conferencing, reducing the need to visit courts repeatedly and making the process easier for the public.



