AAMSU Demands Tax Exemption on Zubeen Garg’s Final Film 'Roi Roi Binale'

In a sharp reaction ahead of the release of Zubeen Garg’s final film, “Roi Roi Binale”, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has urged the Assam government to withdraw the entertainment tax on the movie to ensure that fans across all economic backgrounds can watch it without financial burden.

Addressing the media in Doboka on Tuesday night, AAMSU President Rejaul Karim Sarkar said the government should have taken a Cabinet decision much earlier to exempt the film from entertainment tax as a mark of respect to the late music icon.

“Every person in Assam wants to watch this film. The poor should not be deprived because of ticket prices. The government should immediately exempt entertainment tax from Zubeen Garg’s last movie,” Sarkar said.

He criticised the state government for remaining silent on the issue despite strong public sentiment. “The people had already demanded tax exemption on the film. The government should have honoured their emotions without delay. It is unfortunate that even now the government has not acted,” he added.

Criticises BJP’s ‘Street Protests’ Over Justice for Zubeen

The AAMSU president also questioned the BJP for staging demonstrations seeking justice for Zubeen Garg. “When there is a double-engine government at both the Centre and the state, why is the BJP protesting on the streets? From whom are they seeking justice?” Sarkar asked.

He said the people of Assam will not rest until the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death is revealed and those responsible are punished. “Zubeen Garg lives in the heart of every Assamese. The people want the real mystery behind his death to be exposed and exemplary punishment for those involved. The government must fulfil the people’s demand for justice,” he said.

Sarkar made these remarks during an organisational visit to Doboka, where he interacted with AAMSU workers and supporters.

