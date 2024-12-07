AAP Stages Protest against ‘Smart Meters’ in Assam's Dimoria

Protests against ‘Smart meters’ continues in Assam with the latest happening at Dimoria near the capital city of Guwahati organized by AAP (Aam Admi Party). Today, under the leadership of AAP’s Kamrup metropolitan district committee president Nripen Khakhlary, the protest demonstration was held at Topatoli of Digaru village panchayat.

The protestors raised spirited slogans against the installation of smart meters that led to surges in electricity bills. This has put pressure to the consumers’ wallet in the time when prices of essential goods and commodities are skyrocketing.

The protestors demanded to withdraw the smart meters and to bring a halt to the increase in power tariff. The protest saw the presence of local residents of Dimoria demanding the repeal of smart meters in their houses.

In the protest, AAP Assam’s senior leadership including state vice-president Anurupa Dekaraja, state convener of the youth front Rudrankur Hazarika were present. AAp mahila Shakti vice presidne Alakananda Deka, state organizational secretary Jayanta Kumar Saikia, Jitul Baruah were present amongst others.