ABMSU Stages Protest against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Warns of Wider Agitation

In continued opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, the All Bodo Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) organized a strong protest demanding the withdrawal of the legislation. The protest was marked by slogans condemning the BJP-led government and BTC Chief Pramod Boro, with demonstrators raising slogans like “Down with BJP Government” and “Down with Pramod Boro.”

The student body demanded an immediate halt to government interference in Waqf properties and called for their liberation from administrative control. The sit-in demonstration site witnessed a charged atmosphere as ABMSU members expressed their firm disapproval of the amendment.

ABMSU leaders declared that protests against the Act will continue across various districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the coming days. They also warned that, if necessary, they would escalate the agitation to the national capital, Delhi, to press for the complete repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.